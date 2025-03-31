3 Killed, One Injured In Hub Road Accident
Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2025 | 10:50 PM
HUB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Three persons were killed and one injured in a road accident that took place near Vinder area of Hub district
of Balochistan, tv channels quoting police sources reported on Monday.
According to details, a car moving with high speed struck with motorbike near Vinder area of Hub district.
As a result of collision, three persons died on the spot. One person was also injured in the same incident.
Police team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.
Recent Stories
Ajman Ruler condoles UAQ Ruler on passing away of his mother
Saud bin Saqr continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeals: Death sentence for three; life imprisonment ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of Sabha Hamdan Al Ke ..
Palestinian patients praise UAE's assistance, send Eid Al-Fitr greetings to its ..
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid greetings from top officials, Consul-Gener ..
Rulers of UAQ, Ras Al Khaimah perform funeral prayer on body of Sheikha Hassa bi ..
Two Holy Mosques welcome over 122 million visitors in Ramadan
UAE sends search and rescue team to save earthquake victims in Myanmar
DEWA registers 4.51% annual rise in electricity connection requests for Dubai co ..
Fujairah Ruler continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
UAE set to host major global events in April
More Stories From Pakistan
-
3 killed, one injured in Hub road accident6 minutes ago
-
Kohat city undergoes transformation under Abdul Hadi Chitrali's leadership16 minutes ago
-
Bilwal offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayers in ancestors of Bhutto family graveyard36 minutes ago
-
Suspect arrested with 48 bottles of liquor36 minutes ago
-
Drug pusher arrested after encounter46 minutes ago
-
Boy killed on road46 minutes ago
-
Three arrested46 minutes ago
-
Muhammad Faisal – A Digital Marketing Expert Driving Online Success1 hour ago
-
CDA, MCI teams successfully extinguish fire in Margalla Hills1 hour ago
-
Sindh Narcotics Control foils drug smuggling attempt1 hour ago
-
One killed, one injured in Chichawatni road accident2 hours ago
-
Eid celebrated with religious fervour in Rawalpindi2 hours ago