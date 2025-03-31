3 killed, one injured in Hub road accident

HUB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Three persons were killed and one injured in a road accident that took place near Vinder area of Hub district

of Balochistan, tv channels quoting police sources reported on Monday.

According to details, a car moving with high speed struck with motorbike near Vinder area of Hub district.

As a result of collision, three persons died on the spot. One person was also injured in the same incident.

Police team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.