3 killed, one injured in Jhang traffic accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :At least three people including a child and a woman were killed and another sustained injuries in a traffic accident that occurred on Sargodha road Birwala in Jhang.

According to media report, a rashly driven passenger bus hit a speeding motorcycle coming from the opposite direction on Sargodha road.

As a result, three people including a woman and a child died on the spot while one sustained serious injuries.

Rescue teams and Police officials from Kadirpur police station reached the spot immediately after the incident.

DPO Jhang Muhammad Rashid said that the driver of the bus namely Muhammad Nazir was arrested and further investigations were underway.

The driving license of the arrested driver will be canceled and further action according to the law will be taken, he said.