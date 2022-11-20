UrduPoint.com

3 Killed, One Injured In Jhang Traffic Accident

Sumaira FH Published November 20, 2022 | 05:30 PM

3 killed, one injured in Jhang traffic accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :At least three people including a child and a woman were killed and another sustained injuries in a traffic accident that occurred on Sargodha road Birwala in Jhang.

According to media report, a rashly driven passenger bus hit a speeding motorcycle coming from the opposite direction on Sargodha road.

As a result, three people including a woman and a child died on the spot while one sustained serious injuries.

Rescue teams and Police officials from Kadirpur police station reached the spot immediately after the incident.

DPO Jhang Muhammad Rashid said that the driver of the bus namely Muhammad Nazir was arrested and further investigations were underway.

The driving license of the arrested driver will be canceled and further action according to the law will be taken, he said.

Related Topics

Accident Police Police Station Driver Road Died Traffic Rashid Jhang Sargodha Women Media From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

8 hours ago
 Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

22 hours ago
 Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

1 day ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

1 day ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.