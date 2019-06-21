3 Killed, One Injured In Trucks' Collision In Lower Dir
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 12:38 PM
At least three people lost their lives and one critically injured when a mini truck collided head on with another heavy truck here at Timergara Road late Thursday night
Police said the incident occurred around 03:00 a.
m near Warsak village where a loaded truck collided with a mini truck, killing three people on the scene and injuring another.
The dead included driver of the mini truck named Muhammad Hanif s/o Shamroz, resident of Attock, Taj Muhammad s/o Shah Afzal of Attock and Waqas, resident of Talaash. The injured identified as Naeem so/ Lal Badshah was shifted to Saidu Hospital in critical condition.
Ouch police have lodged an FIR and started investigating the incident.