3 killed, one injured in trucks' collision in Lower Dir

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) : At least three people lost their lives and one critically injured when a mini truck collided head on with another heavy truck here at Timergara Road late Thursday night.

Police said the incident occurred around 03:00 a.

m near Warsak village where a loaded truck collided with a mini truck, killing three people on the scene and injuring another.

The dead included driver of the mini truck named Muhammad Hanif s/o Shamroz, resident of Attock, Taj Muhammad s/o Shah Afzal of Attock and Waqas, resident of Talaash. The injured identified as Naeem so/ Lal Badshah was shifted to Saidu Hospital in critical condition.

Ouch police have lodged an FIR and started investigating the incident.