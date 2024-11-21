Open Menu

3 Killed, One Injured In Water Tanker-motorcycle Collision

Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2024 | 09:30 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) At least three people killed and one injured in a road accident near Bangla Road, Faqirwali on Thursday, when a water tanker crashed into a motorcycle.

According to rescue 1122 and police, victims were identified as Amir Shehzad, 35 years old, Owais, 20 years old and Fatima 10 years old.

The rescue teams swiftly responded, transporting the injured and deceased to the hospital. However, the water tanker driver escaped the scene.

Authorities arrived promptly, initiating legal proceedings to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

