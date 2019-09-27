UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 Killed, Other 5 Injured In Sheikhupura Road Mishap

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 10:10 AM

3 killed, other 5 injured in Sheikhupura road mishap

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :At least three persons including a women were killed and another five got wounded in collision between motorcycle, car and a passenger bus on Lahore Road near Sheikhupura early Friday Morning.

According to details, a passenger bus collided with two vehicles due to over speeding , killing three passengers on the spot and critically injuring another five.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the bodies and injured persons to nearby hospital.

Police rescue teams said they have registered the case against the bus driver.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Driver Vehicles Road Car Sheikhupura Women

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 27, 2019 in Pakistan

1 minute ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

Five-day weather forecast

8 hours ago

Jiu-Jitsu Tolerance Championship opens in Al Ain

10 hours ago

Al Zeyoudi wraps up successful participation in UN ..

10 hours ago

UAE re-affirms satisfaction with formation of new ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.