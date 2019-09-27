3 killed, other 5 injured in Sheikhupura road mishap

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :At least three persons including a women were killed and another five got wounded in collision between motorcycle, car and a passenger bus on Lahore Road near Sheikhupura early Friday Morning.

According to details, a passenger bus collided with two vehicles due to over speeding , killing three passengers on the spot and critically injuring another five.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the bodies and injured persons to nearby hospital.

Police rescue teams said they have registered the case against the bus driver.

Further investigation was underway.