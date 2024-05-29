3 killed over domestic dispute

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) At least three people were in firing over a domestic dispute in Kot Momin police station precincts, here on Wednesday.

Rescue-1122 Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah said that 25-year-old Maratib, son of Nawaz, 22-year-old Ali Shehbaz, son of Shehzad and 17-year-old Bilal Muneer, son of Muneer Ahmed, resident of Dera Shiekh Saleem, Chak No.

66-SB, had a dispute over on some domestic matters. During exchange of harsh words, they started firing on each other, which resulted in their death on-the-spot. Police concerned and Rescue-1122 teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies to an area hospital for fulfillment of legal requirements. The deceased were close relatives.

Regional Police Officer Shariq Kamal Siddiqui took note of the incident.