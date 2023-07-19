Open Menu

3 Killed Over Old Enmity In Attock

Faizan Hashmi Published July 19, 2023 | 08:47 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Three persons were shot dead while as many sustained critical bullet injuries on Wednesday over old enmity in Khunda village in the limits of Pindigheab Police station.

Police sources said that Muhammad Shamraiz- native of Kallar Syedian district Rawalpindi was shifted in the area due to his old enmity at his native town.

His rival Muhammad Pervaiz along with his son Yasir Pervaiz and two other accompanies appeared at the scene where he was busy in construction of the house and showered bullets at them.

Shamraiz, Nawaz Khan and Inam Ullah died on the spot while Sajjad, Jawaad and Salman sustained multiple bullet injuries, the dead and injured were shifted to different hospitals in the area.

The assassinators managed to escape from the scene successfully while Police registered a triple murder case and launched further investigation.

