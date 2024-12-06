Open Menu

3 Killed Over Petty Dispute In Attock

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2024 | 11:30 PM

3 killed over petty dispute in Attock

Three persons, among them a man and his son, were shot dead over some petty dispute near Khunda Chowk in the limits of the Jand Police Station on Friday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Three persons, among them a man and his son, were shot dead over some petty dispute near Khunda Chowk in the limits of the Jand Police Station on Friday.

Police sources said that Hakmat Khan, a van driver, exchanged hot words with Shahbaz Ahmed over some petty dispute and slapped him.

Later, to take revenge and settle the score, Shahbaz, along with his two accomplices, came to the spot and fired at him, killing on the spot Hakmat Khan and his son Khadim Hussain, while one of the attackers received a bullet injury and died on the spot.

APP/nsi/378

Related Topics

Dead Police Station Driver Died Man Van Jand

Recent Stories

Punjab University students set new records in Nati ..

Punjab University students set new records in National Athletics Championship

3 minutes ago
 PU initiates action against students involved in v ..

PU initiates action against students involved in vandalism

3 minutes ago
 Minister for Planning, Development and Special Ini ..

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal ..

39 seconds ago
 17th Aalmi Urdu Conference concluded

17th Aalmi Urdu Conference concluded

40 seconds ago
 HRCP organizes an outreach meeting, as part of its ..

HRCP organizes an outreach meeting, as part of its campaign for the 16 Days of A ..

3 minutes ago
 Ahsan discusses hydropower projects with China com ..

Ahsan discusses hydropower projects with China company

3 minutes ago
TikTok closer to US ban after losing court appeal

TikTok closer to US ban after losing court appeal

3 minutes ago
 Committee constituted for drafting rules regarding ..

Committee constituted for drafting rules regarding judges appointments

1 minute ago
 Crime rate in district Central declines compared t ..

Crime rate in district Central declines compared to last year: SSP

1 minute ago
 SRCC to be launched on December 10

SRCC to be launched on December 10

42 seconds ago
 APHC denounces India’s military approach on Kash ..

APHC denounces India’s military approach on Kashmir dispute

1 minute ago
 Punjab University Institute of Education & Researc ..

Punjab University Institute of Education & Research (IER) organizes training wor ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan