3 Killed Over Petty Dispute In Attock
Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2024 | 11:30 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Three persons, among them a man and his son, were shot dead over some petty dispute near Khunda Chowk in the limits of the Jand Police Station on Friday.
Police sources said that Hakmat Khan, a van driver, exchanged hot words with Shahbaz Ahmed over some petty dispute and slapped him.
Later, to take revenge and settle the score, Shahbaz, along with his two accomplices, came to the spot and fired at him, killing on the spot Hakmat Khan and his son Khadim Hussain, while one of the attackers received a bullet injury and died on the spot.
APP/nsi/378
