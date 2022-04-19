UrduPoint.com

3 Killed Over Property: IG Punjab Takes Notice

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2022 | 06:30 PM

3 killed over property: IG Punjab takes notice

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the tragic incident in which three persons lost their lives in a firing incident over a property dispute here.

Ordering formation of a team, he said that strict legal action should be taken against the accused and justice should be provided to the families of victims on priority basis.

In addition, IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan took notice of the incident in which two persons were killed in a firing incident in Jhal Sial area of Sargodha. IG Punjab sought report of the incident from RPO Sargodha and directed DPO Sargodha to arrest the accused immediately.

IG Punjab ordered that supervisory officers should maintain close contact with families of victims and the accused should be arrested at the earliest.

Related Topics

Firing Police Punjab Sargodha From

Recent Stories

IMF Lowers Global Growth Forecast to 3.6% for 2022 ..

IMF Lowers Global Growth Forecast to 3.6% for 2022, 2023 - World Economic Outloo ..

5 minutes ago
 IMF Expects Further Increases in Food Prices - Rep ..

IMF Expects Further Increases in Food Prices - Report

5 minutes ago
 IMF Downgrades Forecast for Euro Area to 2.8% in 2 ..

IMF Downgrades Forecast for Euro Area to 2.8% in 2022, 2.3% in 2023 - Report

5 minutes ago
 IMF Lowers US Economic Growth Projection to 3.7% i ..

IMF Lowers US Economic Growth Projection to 3.7% in 2022, 2.3% in 2023 - Report

5 minutes ago
 IMF Downgrades Forecast for China Area to 4.4% in ..

IMF Downgrades Forecast for China Area to 4.4% in 2022, 5.1% in 2023 - Report

5 minutes ago
 IMF Expects Inflation to Remain Elevated, Reach at ..

IMF Expects Inflation to Remain Elevated, Reach at Least 5.7% in 2022 - Economic ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.