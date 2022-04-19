3 killed over property: IG Punjab takes notice

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the tragic incident in which three persons lost their lives in a firing incident over a property dispute here.

Ordering formation of a team, he said that strict legal action should be taken against the accused and justice should be provided to the families of victims on priority basis.

In addition, IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan took notice of the incident in which two persons were killed in a firing incident in Jhal Sial area of Sargodha. IG Punjab sought report of the incident from RPO Sargodha and directed DPO Sargodha to arrest the accused immediately.

IG Punjab ordered that supervisory officers should maintain close contact with families of victims and the accused should be arrested at the earliest.