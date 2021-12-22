UrduPoint.com

3 Killed, Several Hurt In Lahore Cars Collision

Muhammad Irfan 12 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 11:00 AM

3 killed, several hurt in Lahore cars collision

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :At least three people, including two women, were killed and several others were seriously injured in a cars collision near Babu Sabu Toll Plaza in Lahore on Wednesday.

According to details, rescue sources said that three cars piled up due to thick fog in the morning, and three people were killed on the spot, a private news channel reported.

The rescue team and police reached the spot and shifted the injured to Jinnah hospital.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Police Women

Recent Stories

RTA&#039;s Hackathon opened at Expo 2020 Dubai

RTA&#039;s Hackathon opened at Expo 2020 Dubai

12 minutes ago
 Self-driving taxis &#039;TXAI&#039; to transport p ..

Self-driving taxis &#039;TXAI&#039; to transport passengers on Yas Island

41 minutes ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences on death of Saudi Pr ..

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of Saudi Prince

57 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 December 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 22nd December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 22nd December 2021

3 hours ago
 COVID-19 Media Briefing: UAE following distinguish ..

COVID-19 Media Briefing: UAE following distinguished model of precautionary meas ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.