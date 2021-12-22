3 killed, several hurt in Lahore cars collision

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :At least three people, including two women, were killed and several others were seriously injured in a cars collision near Babu Sabu Toll Plaza in Lahore on Wednesday.

According to details, rescue sources said that three cars piled up due to thick fog in the morning, and three people were killed on the spot, a private news channel reported.

The rescue team and police reached the spot and shifted the injured to Jinnah hospital.