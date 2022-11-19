3 killed, several injured in AJK traffic accident

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :At least three students were killed on Saturday while several others sustained injuries in a traffic accident that occurred at Kalakot, Tarar Khal area of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

According to media report, a rashly driven school van plunged into a ditch at Kalakot, Tarar Khal area of tehsil Pallandri of AJK.

As a result, three female students died on the spot while several others including driver of the van sustained serious injuries.

The rescue teams rushed to the site of the incident after being informed for shifting the dead and injured to nearby hospital.

Efforts were on to extricate the vehicle from the ditch.