3 killed, several injured in car fire after colliding truck near Balakot

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) At least three people, including a woman, died on the spot and several others were injured when the car caught fire after it collided with a truck at the Mansehra Pannu Interchange in Balakot on Friday.

According to Rescue sources, the accident occurred due to over-speeding in which a car collided with a truck, as a result of which three people died on the spot, a private news channel reported.

Police and the rescue teams reached the scene immediately after being informed and managed to control the fire.