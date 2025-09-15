3 Killed, Several Injured In Multiple Accidents In Chiniot
Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2025 | 11:24 PM
Three people were killed, while several were injured in multiple road accidents on Monday occurred across the district Chiniot
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Three people were killed, while several were injured in multiple road accidents on Monday occurred across the district Chiniot.
According of The Punjab Emergency Service Department almost 25 road traffic accidents occurred within the last 24 hours.
Rescue 1122 responded the accidents promptly and transported the dead bodies and the injured to the their nearest hospital.
Among the injured, 25 were men, and four were women. The Rescue 1122 team provided immediate medical aid, discharging nine individuals with minor injuries after treatment.
