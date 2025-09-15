Open Menu

3 Killed, Several Injured In Multiple Accidents In Chiniot

Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2025 | 11:24 PM

3 killed, several injured in multiple accidents in Chiniot

Three people were killed, while several were injured in multiple road accidents on Monday occurred across the district Chiniot

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Three people were killed, while several were injured in multiple road accidents on Monday occurred across the district Chiniot.

According of The Punjab Emergency Service Department almost 25 road traffic accidents occurred within the last 24 hours.

Rescue 1122 responded the accidents promptly and transported the dead bodies and the injured to the their nearest hospital.

Among the injured, 25 were men, and four were women. The Rescue 1122 team provided immediate medical aid, discharging nine individuals with minor injuries after treatment.

APP/mha/378

Recent Stories

At Arab Islamic summit, PM condemns Israeli attack ..

At Arab Islamic summit, PM condemns Israeli attack on Doha; meets leaders of Sau ..

8 minutes ago
 Kashmiris to hold joint protest at UN Headquarters ..

Kashmiris to hold joint protest at UN Headquarters on Sep 27

4 minutes ago
 Mehfil-e-Mushaira held at Federal Urdu University

Mehfil-e-Mushaira held at Federal Urdu University

4 minutes ago
 3-day conference for Mohmand youth concludes in Ay ..

3-day conference for Mohmand youth concludes in Ayubia

4 minutes ago
 Court issues written order on petition against for ..

Court issues written order on petition against former president Arif Alvi

4 minutes ago
 Addl IG, DIG Riot force visit Qila Gujar Singh Pol ..

Addl IG, DIG Riot force visit Qila Gujar Singh Police Lines

4 minutes ago
Chairman Vision Group Aleem Khan Inaugurates Park ..

Chairman Vision Group Aleem Khan Inaugurates Park View City’s Embankment Const ..

1 hour ago
 Ahmed bin Saeed opens ISM Middle East 2025 & Priva ..

Ahmed bin Saeed opens ISM Middle East 2025 & Private Label Middle East 2025 at D ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns Israel's reckless attac ..

Pakistan strongly condemns Israel's reckless attack on Doha: PM

8 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed launches design challenge to ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed launches design challenge to impart new visual identity for ..

1 hour ago
 MoU signed for Welfare of govt. employees in Attoc ..

MoU signed for Welfare of govt. employees in Attock

8 minutes ago
 Punjab Food Authority (PFA) launches phase 2 of Sc ..

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) launches phase 2 of School Nutrition Program

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan