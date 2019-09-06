3 Killed, several injured in Quetta van-oil tanker collision

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :As many as three persons were burnt alive and several others wounded when a van collided with an oil tanker in Quetta on Friday early morning.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Saryab Road in Quetta when a van hit an oil tanker.

Rescue officials said, the fire broke out after the accident due to which three persons were burnt alive and several other injured.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and started rescue work. The dead and injured were shifted to nearby hospital.