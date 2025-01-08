3 killed, two injured in Abbottabad road accident

Three persons were killed and two others sustained injuries in a road accident that took place near Talkandi area of Abbottabad district, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Wednesday

According to details, a van carrying passengers was crossing the Talkandi area when it fell into a deep ravine due to high speed.

As a result, three persons died on the spot while two others sustained injuries.

The Rescue and Police team reached the site and started shifting the dead and injured to nearby hospital.