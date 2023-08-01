3 killed, two injured in accident in Gujrat

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :At least three persons were killed while the other two sustained injuries when a car rammed into a tree near Noor Jamal area of Gujrat District Punjab on early Tuesday morning.

According to Rescue 1122, an over-speeding car went out of control of the driver and hit a tree, in a result three people were killed on the spot and injured two.

On receiving the information, Rescue 1122 ambulances reached the spot and shifted the bodies and the injured to a nearby hospital.