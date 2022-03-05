3 'killers' held after 3 months

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Police on Saturday arrested three absconding persons, wanted in a murder case registered by the Bhalwal city police station almost three months ago.

Police said a team, headed by SHO Abdul Samad, conducted a raid and arrested the accused -- Irfan Elahi, Muhammad Safdar and Muhammad Nazir, who had killed Muqeet over an old enmity in Nov 2021, and had been on the run since that day.

The police also recovered weapons used in murder, while further investigation was under way.