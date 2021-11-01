3 kiln owners fined in faisalabad

The district environment department imposed Rs 100,000 fine on three brick-kiln owners for polluting environment on Monday

A team, headed by Deputy Director Environment Waseem Ahsan Cheema, during inspection of brick-kilns, found three kilns functioning without installation of zigzag technology near Chak No 58-JB.

The team sealed Ayyan bricks, Abdullah Bilal bricks and Friends bricks near Chak No 200-RB Lathianwala.

The depart owners, Rana Adnan, Bilal and Safdar Ali, were imposed fine by the department.