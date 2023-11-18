Open Menu

3 Kilns Sealed, 9 Vehicles, 6 Industrial Units Challaned For Ecocide

Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2023 | 04:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) The Environment Protection Department and Traffic Police sealed three brick kilns, challaned nine vehicles and six industrial units on charges of polluting the environment and causing smog.

A spokesman for the local administration said here on Saturday that environment protection teams conducted surprise checking of brick kilns and found three of them operating without zigzag technology. Therefore, they sealed the kilns in addition to imposing a fine of Rs300,000 and getting a case registered against the owner of one kiln on the charge of sheer violation of environment protection laws.

The environment teams also inspected 6 industrial units and imposed a fine of Rs.200,000 on their owners on charges of burning prohibited material in their boilers.

Meanwhile, the RTA secretary and traffic police checked 59 vehicles on different roads and imposed a fine of Rs.18,000 on the drivers of nine vehicles which were found emitting excessive smoke and polluting the environment, the spokesman added.

