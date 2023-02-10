3 kite factories unearthed, 4 accused arrested: SP

SP Lyallpur Town Hafiz Kamran on Friday said that the police had unearthed three kite-manufacturing factories and arrested four accused besides seizing huge quantity of kites and other paraphernalia

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :SP Lyallpur Town Hafiz Kamran on Friday said that the police had unearthed three kite-manufacturing factories and arrested four accused besides seizing huge quantity of kites and other paraphernalia.

Talking to media persons here, he said that the police on special direction of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani launched vigorous campaign against kite-flying as it was very danger act which not only claimed precious human lives but also caused injuries to the motorcyclists and other people.

During this drive, Ghulam Muhammad Abad police succeeded in unearthing 3 factories where kites-flying material was being manufactured.

The police arrested 4 accused besides confiscating kites, 30 bags of chemically coated string, machines, chemical powder and other material from the spot.

The police locked the accused behind bars while further investigation against them was under progress, he added.