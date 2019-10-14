3 laborers die, one injured in road mishap

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Mureed Kay (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th October, 2019) Three laborers have died and one has got critically injured in a road mishap in Mureed Kay.According to media reports, 4 laborers were hit by oil tanker in Mureed Kay while three among them died on spot and one got critically injured.

The driver of the oil tanker was dozing when it crushed the laborers to death.They were shifted to hospital by 1122 rescue team.Oil tanker driver fled the scene while police shifted the oil tanker to police station.