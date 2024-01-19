Open Menu

3 Laborers Died Due To Electrocution In Rawalpindi

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2024 | 07:00 PM

3 laborers died due to electrocution in Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Three labourers died on Friday due to electrocution in the Sadiqabad area of Rawalpindi. According to a private news channel, the incident took place when the workers were busy painting the school building, suddenly the iron ladder hit the electric wires.

The rescue team reached the spot immediately after the incident was reported and shifted the dead bodies of workers to a nearby hospital.

