3 laborers injured in wall collapsed incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Three laborers sustained injuries when a wall of an under construction house suddenly fell on them at Nishtarabad here on Monday.

According to a police spokesman, the incident occurred after the laborers made deep excavation under a wall of an under construction house that suddenly fell on them.

As result, Najeeb Khan, Abdul Haq and Syed Umar sustained injuries and shifted to hospital by the Rescue 1122. The condition of laborers was stated to be out of danger.

Meanwhile, motorcyclist, Salman Khan resident of Latifabad Peshawar sustained injuries after making resistance to thwart snatching of his vehicle's attempt near Pandu Chowk by unknown robbers. He was then shifted to hospital after sustaining injuries.

Police have registered cases and started further probe.