3 Labourers Fell Unconscious At Work

Published October 15, 2022 | 04:30 PM

3 labourers fell unconscious at work

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :As many as three labourers fell unconscious during work at a well at Chah Umar Darazwala in Tataypur, a suburban area of Multan.

According to Rescue-1122, three labourers namely Ali Umar (25), Shan Ali (30) and Hamaad Umar were working at a well when they fell unconscious during repair of a motor.

Rescue-1122 rescued and shifted them to Nishtar hospital.

Two labourers were fully unconscious, however, one was less unconscious, said Rescue-1122 officials.

