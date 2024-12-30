Open Menu

3 Labourers Injured In Roof Collapse

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2024 | 04:30 PM

3 labourers injured in roof collapse

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Three labourers sustained multiple injuries due to the collapse of a cattle shed in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Monday that labourers were repairing a cattle shed at Thakarwala village on Makkoana Road when its roof caved in.

As a result, three labourers including Shafaqat (42), Asghar (38) and Mehmood (22) received multiple injuries and Rescue 1122 provided them first aid.

Wounds of the victims were not critical. Hence, they were not shifted to hospital. However, the area police is investigating the incident, he added.

