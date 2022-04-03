3 labourers killed during blasting

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :Three persons were killed during stone blasting, in the precincts of Atta Shaheed police station.

Police said on Sunday that Javed ,32, Kamal ,35, and Mehmood ,30, hailing from Azad Kashmir were working at stone crushing industry in Chak 116-SB when they fell onto the ground during blasting.

Three labourers died on the spot without getting medical assistant.

Police handed over the bodies to their heirs after necessary legal formalities.

Further investigation was underway, said police.