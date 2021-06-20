3 lac more households enrolled to get free healthcare insurance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has enrolled 300,000 more families for free healthcare insurance through Sehat Card Plus programme.

According to Health Department, so far 165,642 people have benefited from Sehat Plus Card under the universal health insurance program for every citizen of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The provincial government has allocated Rs 23 billion for the health insurance scheme, Sehat Card Plus for financial year 2021-22.

The KP government is providing free healthcare to 7.2 million households across the 35 district of the province.