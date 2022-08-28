3 lakh houses completely destroyed in Larkana district: DC

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Larkana Tariq Manzoor Chandio has said that according to the recent survey of the Statistical department, 3 lakh houses in Larkana district had completely destroyed while two lakh houses out of 3 lakh were completely or partially damaged due to heavy rains.

Talking to the media on Sunday, he said that some affectees have gone to their relatives, while 200,000 families have taken sheltered in schools and roads, while 18,000 villages were under water due to the rains and 50 people have lost their lives due to house collapses.

More than 5,000 people were injured.

He said that the relief goods were being distributed among flood affectees.

DC Larkana said that strict legal action will be taken against anyone who cuts the amount of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) in this difficult time.

The deputy commissioner urged the philanthropists to come forward and participate in relief activities in this difficult time so that maximum number of victims can be helped.