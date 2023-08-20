3 land grabbers held during crackdown

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Police arrested three land grabbers who had tried to occupy the house in the jurisdiction of Saddar Wah police station, here Sunday.

Police have also recovered weapons, and two vehicles from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Wah police conducted a raid and arrested the land grabbers who were identified as Haider, Uzair, and Talat.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan appreciated the performance of the police team.

"There is zero tolerance against land mafia he said no one would be allowed to take citizens' property by force," he added.