3 Leopards, Bear caged in IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2024 | 11:37 PM

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) In the Indian illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir state, wildlife hunters trapped a bear in the Qalamabad area of North Kashmir's Handwara district on Thursday, taking the number of wild animals captured in the occupied valley to four in the past 15 days, says a report reaching here Thursday from across the line of control

Quoting the amateur hunters, the report revealed that efforts to trap wild animals were intensified following the recent tragic death of a toddler in the area. “After the unfortunate demise of the toddler, efforts were stepped up to prevent further identical mishaps,” the report added.

 

The report further said that three leopards were captured in recent days, and the latest success came with the trapping of a wild bear last night. 

The residents of Qalamabad have appreciated the tireless efforts of local wildlife hunters for playing a key role in capturing the four wild animals over the past two weeks. 

Amateur hunters continue to monitor the forest area closely, urging people to remain vigilant as efforts to manage the presence of wild animals persist in the area, the report added.

