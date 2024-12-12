3 Leopards, Bear Caged In IIOJK
Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2024 | 11:37 PM
In the Indian illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir state, wildlife hunters trapped a bear in the Qalamabad area of North Kashmir's Handwara district on Thursday, taking the number of wild animals captured in the occupied valley to four in the past 15 days, says a report reaching here Thursday from across the line of control
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) In the Indian illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir state, wildlife hunters trapped a bear in the Qalamabad area of North Kashmir's Handwara district on Thursday, taking the number of wild animals captured in the occupied valley to four in the past 15 days, says a report reaching here Thursday from across the line of control.
Quoting the amateur hunters, the report revealed that efforts to trap wild animals were intensified following the recent tragic death of a toddler in the area. “After the unfortunate demise of the toddler, efforts were stepped up to prevent further identical mishaps,” the report added.
The report further said that three leopards were captured in recent days, and the latest success came with the trapping of a wild bear last night.
The residents of Qalamabad have appreciated the tireless efforts of local wildlife hunters for playing a key role in capturing the four wild animals over the past two weeks.
Amateur hunters continue to monitor the forest area closely, urging people to remain vigilant as efforts to manage the presence of wild animals persist in the area, the report added.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for further development of relationship, ..
UN nuclear watchdog head condemns 'direct' drone attack on agency car in Ukraine
3 Leopards, Bear caged in IIOJK
Syria evacuation: Chartered plane carrying 318 stranded Pakistanis leaves for Is ..
DC Kohat launch anti-polio campaign
University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) stages Zarai Mela
MRM conference stresses for equal right protection for minorities
US wholesale prices pick up in November
Barrister Malik urges PTI to show responsibility for talks with government
Bulgaria, Romania to fully join Schengen after long wait
Aqib Javed named interim red-ball head coach
JUI-F chief calls for notification of Madrassah Registration Bill: JUI-F chief
More Stories From Pakistan
-
3 Leopards, Bear caged in IIOJK30 seconds ago
-
Syria evacuation: Chartered plane carrying 318 stranded Pakistanis leaves for Islamabad32 seconds ago
-
DC Kohat launch anti-polio campaign34 seconds ago
-
MRM conference stresses for equal right protection for minorities8 minutes ago
-
Barrister Malik urges PTI to show responsibility for talks with government14 minutes ago
-
JUI-F chief calls for notification of Madrassah Registration Bill: JUI-F chief14 minutes ago
-
Ready to facilitate talks, but decision-making lies with govt: Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ay ..31 minutes ago
-
District admin’s digital reforms in final stages24 minutes ago
-
BISP organizes ceremony “Salam Benazir” to observe BB’s 17th martyrdom anniversary42 minutes ago
-
3rd Pakistan-Belgium BPC expresses satisfaction over current bilateral ties24 minutes ago
-
Dialogue best option for resolving political issues: Rana Sanaullah24 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt appoints members to Boards of Management of 8 teaching hospitals5 minutes ago