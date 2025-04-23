Open Menu

3 Liquor Suppliers, 10 Illegal Arms Owners Held

Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2025 | 06:40 PM

3 liquor suppliers, 10 illegal arms owners held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Wednesday arrested three liquor suppliers and 10 illegal arms owners from different areas of the district.

According to the police spokesman, the Dhamial Police nabbed accused Usama with 21 bottles of liquor while the Waris Khan Police recovered 12 litres of liquor from accused Sujawal Tariq and a 30-bore pistol from accused Zain.

The Taxila Police held accused Irfan recovering 10 litres of liquor.

Similarly, the Naseerabad Police nabbed three accused Khan Zeb, Falak Niaz and Hamza recovering a 30-bore pistol each from them.

Likewise, the Bani Police also held two accused Waqas and Adil Shakeel with a 30-bore pistol each.

The Sadiqabad, Rawat and Kahuta Police also recovered a 30-bore pistol each from accused Noman, Farrukh and Suleman respectively.

The Dhamial Police arrested accused Ahmed Afzal with a 12-bore rifle.

