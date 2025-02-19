3 liquor suppliers, 3 illegal arms owners held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Wednesday arrested three liquor suppliers and three illegal arms owners from different areas.

According to a police spokesman, the Wah Saddar and Gujar Khan Police Police nabbed accused Musaddiq and Jamshed respectively recovering 20 litres of liquor from them, while the Ganjmandi Police recovered eight litres of liquor from accused Nadeem.

Meanwhile, three accused namely Ahmed Nawaz, Irshad and Imran were held by the Ganjmandi, Naseerabad and Airport Police respectively on the recovery of a 30-bore pistol from all of them.