3 liquor suppliers, 5 illegal arms owners arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

The Rawalpindi Police on Friday arrest three liquor suppliers and five illegal arms owners form different areas of the district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) The Rawalpindi Police on Friday arrest three liquor suppliers and five illegal arms owners form different areas of the district.

According to a police spokesman, the Gujar Khan Police nabbed accused Aqib with 10 liters of liquor and the Jatli Police held Munir on the recovery of 10 liters of liquor, while the Naseerabad Police recovered five liters of liquor from accused Umar.

Likewise, the New Town and Civil Lines Police arrested accused Yasir and Ayan Sohail respectively and the Morgah Police held accused Naimatullah and Ayan with a 30-bore pistol each along with ammunition, while the Rawat Police recovered a 9 mm pistol along with ammunition from accused Khurram Shahzad.

The Waris Khan Police held accused Sohail in a case of breach of trust and accused Danish in a bank cheque dishonor case.

Meanwhile, the police during search operations in different areas, took into custody seven violators of the Tenancy Act. The arrested accused included Muhammad Mukhtar, Shakeel, Aamir, Bala, Huzaifa, Omar Rehman and Umair Ali.