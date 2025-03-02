Open Menu

3 Liquor Suppliers, 5 Illegal Arms Owners Nabbed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2025 | 07:20 PM

3 liquor suppliers, 5 illegal arms owners nabbed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Sunday arrested three liquor suppliers and five illegal arms owners during actions across the district.

According to the police spokesman, the Naseerabad Police nabbed two accused Khurram Shaukat and Shah Rahim with 15 liters and 12 litres of liquor respectively.

Similarly, the Waris Khan Police held accused Usman on the recovery of six litres of liquor

Meanwhile, five accused were arrested for illegally possessing arms and ammunition. The Pirwadhai Police held accused Ali Abbas and Waseem Hashmat with 30-bore pistols.

Likewise, the Naseerabad Police netted two accused Ismail and Ali with 30-bore pistols, while accused Shiraz was nabbed by the Airport Police with a 9-mm pistol.

