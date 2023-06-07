3 liquor suppliers held, huge quantity of liquor recovered

Police foiled three different bids to supply liquor and arrested three liquor suppliers besides recovering huge quantity of liquor from their possession

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Police foiled three different bids to supply liquor and arrested three liquor suppliers besides recovering huge quantity of liquor from their possession.

Police sources said that acting on a tip-off, a police party led by station house officer Sarmad Ilyas raided the liquor manufacturing den of Sharakat and seized 60 liters of locally made liquor, 80 bottles of liquor and other manufacturing tools.

Moreover, police intercepted the car of Mansha along with Wajahat and recovered 92 bottles of liquor from his possession. Separately Wah Saddar Police raided the liquor den of Sajid and recovered 10 liters of locally made liquor.

Separate cases were registered against the accused.