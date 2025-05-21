3 lives lost as car plummets into Lahore canal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) At least three people died on the spot when a speeding car plunged into the Lahore canal on Wednesday morning.

Rescue sources said the incident occurred when a brand-new Honda City car fell into a canal as the driver lost control due to over speeding near Doctors Hospital on Canal Road in Johar Town, private news channels reported.

The identities of the deceased individuals had yet to be determined, with authorities still working to notify next of kin and confirm details about the victims.

The car was traveling from PCSIR Society towards Thokar Niaz Baig when the accident occurred, claiming the lives of three young individuals aged between 18 and 25 years.

Following the accident, the Rescue 1122 team swiftly arrived at the scene, retrieved the bodies from the canal and transferred them to Jinnah Hospital for further procedures.