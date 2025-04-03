3 lives lost in separate motorcycle collision & shooting incidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) A day of revelry turned deadly in Attock district as three individuals lost their lives in two separate incidents on Thursday.

According to the sources of rescue 1122 and police, in the first incident, a motorcycle collision near Tobba in village Tarap, Jand, claimed the lives of two teenage boys, Afaq and Kamran.

The youths were indulging in a jubilant race when their motorcycles crashed, resulting in fatal injuries.

A third friend sustained critical injuries and was rushed to the district headquarters hospital Rawalpindi for treatment.

In another incident, a 35-year-old man, Muhammad Ansar, was gunned down by unknown assailants in Mullah Mansar village, within the limits of Attock Saddar Police Station. Ansar was shot in the head and succumbed to his injuries.

Police have registered separate cases for both incidents and started investigations.

