Open Menu

3 Lives Lost In Separate Motorcycle Collision & Shooting Incidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2025 | 10:35 PM

3 lives lost in separate motorcycle collision & shooting incidents

A day of revelry turned deadly in Attock district as three individuals lost their lives in two separate incidents on Thursday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) A day of revelry turned deadly in Attock district as three individuals lost their lives in two separate incidents on Thursday.

According to the sources of rescue 1122 and police, in the first incident, a motorcycle collision near Tobba in village Tarap, Jand, claimed the lives of two teenage boys, Afaq and Kamran.

The youths were indulging in a jubilant race when their motorcycles crashed, resulting in fatal injuries.

A third friend sustained critical injuries and was rushed to the district headquarters hospital Rawalpindi for treatment.

In another incident, a 35-year-old man, Muhammad Ansar, was gunned down by unknown assailants in Mullah Mansar village, within the limits of Attock Saddar Police Station. Ansar was shot in the head and succumbed to his injuries.

Police have registered separate cases for both incidents and started investigations.

APP/nsi/378

Recent Stories

Iraq oil exports untouched by US tariffs: Official

Iraq oil exports untouched by US tariffs: Official

7 minutes ago
 LWMC carrying out cleanliness operation without an ..

LWMC carrying out cleanliness operation without any break

2 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi for ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi for promoting unity among all par ..

2 minutes ago
 Stocks, dollar and oil sink as gold hits high on T ..

Stocks, dollar and oil sink as gold hits high on Trump tariffs

2 minutes ago
 Holding camp established at Landikotal to facilita ..

Holding camp established at Landikotal to facilitate departures

2 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 responds to 372 emergencies in Attock ..

Rescue 1122 responds to 372 emergencies in Attock during Eid holidays

2 minutes ago
Business leader welcomes cut in electricity prices

Business leader welcomes cut in electricity prices

2 minutes ago
 3 lives lost in separate motorcycle collision & sh ..

3 lives lost in separate motorcycle collision & shooting incidents

2 minutes ago
 DC Panjgur reviews steps for returning of refugees

DC Panjgur reviews steps for returning of refugees

45 minutes ago
 PM's decision to cut electricity tariffs, major re ..

PM's decision to cut electricity tariffs, major relief for nation

45 minutes ago
 Siddiqui advises Gandapur against wasting time on ..

Siddiqui advises Gandapur against wasting time on PTI founder's persuasion

45 minutes ago
 Accused arrested for making bogus calls on helplin ..

Accused arrested for making bogus calls on helpline 15

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan