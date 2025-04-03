3 Lives Lost In Separate Motorcycle Collision & Shooting Incidents
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2025 | 10:35 PM
A day of revelry turned deadly in Attock district as three individuals lost their lives in two separate incidents on Thursday
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) A day of revelry turned deadly in Attock district as three individuals lost their lives in two separate incidents on Thursday.
According to the sources of rescue 1122 and police, in the first incident, a motorcycle collision near Tobba in village Tarap, Jand, claimed the lives of two teenage boys, Afaq and Kamran.
The youths were indulging in a jubilant race when their motorcycles crashed, resulting in fatal injuries.
A third friend sustained critical injuries and was rushed to the district headquarters hospital Rawalpindi for treatment.
In another incident, a 35-year-old man, Muhammad Ansar, was gunned down by unknown assailants in Mullah Mansar village, within the limits of Attock Saddar Police Station. Ansar was shot in the head and succumbed to his injuries.
Police have registered separate cases for both incidents and started investigations.
APP/nsi/378
Recent Stories
Iraq oil exports untouched by US tariffs: Official
LWMC carrying out cleanliness operation without any break
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi for promoting unity among all par ..
Stocks, dollar and oil sink as gold hits high on Trump tariffs
Holding camp established at Landikotal to facilitate departures
Rescue 1122 responds to 372 emergencies in Attock during Eid holidays
Business leader welcomes cut in electricity prices
3 lives lost in separate motorcycle collision & shooting incidents
DC Panjgur reviews steps for returning of refugees
PM's decision to cut electricity tariffs, major relief for nation
Siddiqui advises Gandapur against wasting time on PTI founder's persuasion
Accused arrested for making bogus calls on helpline 15
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LWMC carrying out cleanliness operation without any break2 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi for promoting unity among all parties2 minutes ago
-
Holding camp established at Landikotal to facilitate departures2 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 responds to 372 emergencies in Attock during Eid holidays2 minutes ago
-
Business leader welcomes cut in electricity prices2 minutes ago
-
3 lives lost in separate motorcycle collision & shooting incidents2 minutes ago
-
DC Panjgur reviews steps for returning of refugees45 minutes ago
-
PM's decision to cut electricity tariffs, major relief for nation45 minutes ago
-
Siddiqui advises Gandapur against wasting time on PTI founder's persuasion45 minutes ago
-
Accused arrested for making bogus calls on helpline 1545 minutes ago
-
ICT admin reshuffles Assistant Commissioners for better governance47 minutes ago
-
MQM Hyderabad welcomes PM’s announcement of significant reduction in power tariff47 minutes ago