3 lost children handed over to their parents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police handed over three lost children to their parents on Sunday.

A police spokesman said that during patrolling, the PHP police found three children including 11-year-old Dua Fatima, 6-year-old Dawood and a minor deaf & dumb boy Shehzad, who had lost the address of their homes.

The patrolling police traced out their families and handed over these children to their parents.