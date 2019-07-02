3 LPG shops sealed in Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

The district administration during its ongoing drive against illegal LPG gas selling shops, sealed 3 shops in different areas of the provincial capital, on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :The district administration during its ongoing drive against illegal LPG gas selling shops, sealed 3 shops in different areas of the provincial capital, on Tuesday.

According to DC office spokesman, Assistant Commissioner Raiwind conducted raids at the shops and got arrested 3 persons besides seizing a large number of cylinders from their shops.

He said that crack down on such shops would be continued for the sake of ensuring safety of the people.