3 LPG Shops Sealed In Lahore
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 11:14 PM
The district administration during its ongoing drive against illegal LPG gas selling shops, sealed 3 shops in different areas of the provincial capital, on Tuesday
According to DC office spokesman, Assistant Commissioner Raiwind conducted raids at the shops and got arrested 3 persons besides seizing a large number of cylinders from their shops.
He said that crack down on such shops would be continued for the sake of ensuring safety of the people.