3 LPG Shops Sealed In Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 11:14 PM

3 LPG shops sealed in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :The district administration during its ongoing drive against illegal LPG gas selling shops, sealed 3 shops in different areas of the provincial capital, on Tuesday.

According to DC office spokesman, Assistant Commissioner Raiwind conducted raids at the shops and got arrested 3 persons besides seizing a large number of cylinders from their shops.

He said that crack down on such shops would be continued for the sake of ensuring safety of the people.

More Stories From Pakistan

