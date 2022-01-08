3 Mardan residents among 19 killed in Murree

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :The victims of Murree snowfall incident also include three cousins from Mardan district Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as they went to Murree on a leisure trip.

The three deceased were identified as Sohail Khan son of Fazlur Rehman 27, Asad son of Zaman Shah 22 and Muhammad Bilal son of Muhammad Ghaffar 21 resident of Taza Gram Mardan.

A guest Muhammad Bilal (24) resident of Karachi, who was accompanying three illfated cousins was also killed in the incident.

According to Rescue 1122 Murree, the tragic incident that occurred in Murree claimed19 lives of tourists including children.