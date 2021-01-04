3 marriage halls sealed, managers of 7 held over SOPs violation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool has sealed three marriage halls and arrested managers of seven marriage halls for violating corona SOPs, here on Monday.

A spokesman for the district administration said the AC checked various marriage halls and found violation of corona SOPs in Qasr-e-Khans at Jhang Road, Appeal Marriage Hall, Paradise Grand, King Marque-1, King Marque-2, Royal Palace Marque at Canal Road and Hameed Palace at Satyana Road.

Therefore, the AC Sadr arrested the managers of halls and handed them over to police. The AC also sealedthree marriage halls including Circle Banquet, Qasr-e-Khas and Appeal Marriage Halls over violations.