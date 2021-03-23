3 martyred, 13 injured in Chaman blast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :At least three people were martyred while thirteen others sustained injuries in a blast near Levies Prison at Taj Raod beside Chaman area of Killa Abdullah district on Tuesday.

According to police sources, unknown miscreants had attached improvised explosive devices (IED) with motorbike and parked it near Levies Prison which went off when SHO Maqsood Ahmed and Additional SHO were patrolling the nearby area in a vehicle.

As a result, a 10-year-old boy among three people martyred while two security personnel among 13 people suffered wounds.

The bodies and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital where the treatments of the injured were started.

Some Nine injured were stated to be serious condition and were referred to Quetta civil hospital for further treatments. The identity of bodies and the injured could not be ascertained so far.

Four motorbikes and vehicle of police were also damaged in the blast.

Law enforcement agencies reached the site and cordoned off the area and started investigation.