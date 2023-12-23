Open Menu

3 Martyred In Custody, 12 Brutally Tortured Lying In Hospitals: Mehbooba Mufti

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 23, 2023 | 09:32 PM

President of the People’s Democratic Party, Mehbooba Mufti, has expressed concern over the killing of three civilians in the Poonch district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir at the hands of Indian soldiers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023)

According to Kashmir Media Service, while talking to the media men in Srinagar she said after the death of five Indian soldiers in an attack in Poonch district, the Indian troops are committing the worst kind of state terrorism in the territory.

Referring to media reports, she said that the soldiers detained 15 people during a search operation in the village of Poonch, out of which three were brutally tortured and martyred, while the remaining 12 people were seriously injured at the time and were in hospitals.

She said such heartbreaking videos have come out in which Indian soldiers can be seen throwing young people down and putting chillies on their wounds.

Referring to the deteriorating situation in the occupied territory, she said Jammu and Kashmir had been turned into an open prison, thousands of people, including imams of mosques, lawyers and journalists have been put in jails and employees are being fired from their jobs.

Mehbooba Mufti said the Bharatiya Janata Party is beating the drums that it has maintained peace in Kashmir, but no one considers himself safe in the occupied territory.

