3 Martyred, Several Hurt After A Powerful Blast In Bolan District

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2023 | 11:40 AM

3 martyred, several hurt after a powerful blast in Bolan district

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :At least three security personnel were martyred and several others injured in a powerful roadside bomb attack on a police constable's vehicle in the Bolan district of Balochistan on Monday.

according to the details, the police sources say that explosives were planted near the vehicle parked on the side of the road in Bolan, as a result of which three people died on the spot, private news channels reported.

The security forces cordoned off the area and the injured constable personnel were shifted to Military Hospital.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the incident.

