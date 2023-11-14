Open Menu

3 Maunds Unhygienic Food Seized From Marriage Halls

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2023 | 07:01 PM

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has seized more than 3 maunds unhygienic food items from different marriage halls here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has seized more than 3 maunds unhygienic food items from different marriage halls here on Tuesday.

PFA spokesman said that PFA team checked various marriage halls on Canal Road and seized 20 kilograms (kg) unhygienic rice, 20 kg meat and more than 80 kg other edible items which were not only adulterated but also prepared by violating hygiene conditions.

The teams confiscated the entire material which was later on discarded in addition to imposing heavy fines on the hall managers, he added.

