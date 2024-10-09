3 Medical Store Owners Booked
Faizan Hashmi Published October 09, 2024 | 02:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Deputy Drug Controller Doctor Fahim Zia launched on Wednesday a massive crackdown on illegal drug-sellers and registered three cases against the owners of medical stores including Akhtar, Amir Shehzad and Iqbal here at Shahpur area.
Fahim Zia also imposed Rs. 2 lakh fine on Akhtar and Amir, and Rs 1 lakh on Iqbal over violation of the Drug Law.
