3 medical store owners booked

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Deputy Drug Controller Doctor Fahim Zia launched on Wednesday a massive crackdown on illegal drug-sellers and registered three cases against the owners of medical stores including Akhtar, Amir Shehzad and Iqbal here at Shahpur area.

Fahim Zia also imposed Rs. 2 lakh fine on Akhtar and Amir, and Rs 1 lakh on Iqbal over violation of the Drug Law.