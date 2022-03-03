- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
3 Medical Stores Sealed
Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2022 | 05:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Three medical stores were sealed for selling expired medicines and injections, here on Thursday.
Drug Inspector Faheem Zia sealed Mekan, Abdullah and Sial medical stores in tehsil Shahpur.
The police registered cases against the owners of these medical stores.
Recent Stories
PM emphasizes educating Seerat-un-Nabi to youth
Opp readies draft of no-confidence motion against PM Khan
Pakistan Navy intercepts, tracks Indian submarine: ISPR
ICC Women 's Cricket World Cup: Pakistani team arrives in Tauranga
Babar Azam says Yasir Shah is still working on his fitness
Peshawar Zalmi’s owner wants to buy Chelsea football club
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PESCO notifies power suspension in Jamrud, Peshawar, Mardan2 minutes ago
-
Farah Azeem Shah appointed as Balochistan Spokesperson2 minutes ago
-
SRSO initiates fruit plants drive in Shahdadkot2 minutes ago
-
Microsoft signs education transformation agreement with Sindh for digitalization of education system ..2 minutes ago
-
Innovative,unique ideas imperative to compete global markets: NTUF2 minutes ago
-
RWMC cleanliness operation continues despite the rain12 minutes ago
-
30 free surgeries at LGH12 minutes ago
-
Development of south Punjab agriculture, fisheries, livestock in focus in fiscal 2022-2312 minutes ago
-
FDA chairman meets delegation12 minutes ago
-
Festival to promote centuries-old traditional sports begins tomorrow12 minutes ago
-
6,100 bags of urea supplied to 8 dealers22 minutes ago
-
One killed, another injured in Jaffarabad accident22 minutes ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.