3 medical stores sealed on over charging medicines in Sargodha

Assistant Commissioner Sargodha has sealed three medical stores on over charging in the city area

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Assistant Commissioner Sargodha has sealed three medical stores on over charging in the city area.

Authorities said Wednesday that Assistant Commissioner Sargodha Azeem Shoukat Awan along with inspector Special Branch Tariq Azeem has conducted surprise visits at medical stores in the city area at Niazi Midicos at Niazi Chowk, Maryam Pharmacy and Shafi Pharmacy at the Nishtar Market.

They were found selling expensive injection used at the time of Ultrasound at Rs 3,000 instead of actual price Rs 2100. The authorities have sealed all the 3 medical stores.

Talking to media persons the assistant commissioner said "government won't allow any one to spread inflation."While Punjab Food Authority have conducted raids at different hotels, bakers and other food outlets in the district and sealed six food units over selling unhygienic edibles and insufficient sanitary conditions and collectively imposed fine Rs24,000 seizing 30 kilogram snacks, 20 liters sugar syrup and 10 kilogram other defective packing material .

Food authorities have also issued warning notices to another 98 units.