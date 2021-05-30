3 medical stores sealed;quacks held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) -:District Health department on Sunday sealed clinics run by two quacks and unregistered their drug stores.

According to Health department spokesman, a team led by Secretary Quality Control board Faheem Zia and Deputy District Officer Health Authority Sahiwal Dr.

Zafar Iqbal conducted raids in Sillanwali area and sealed three medical stores.The team recovered fake medicines, besides arresting two quacks-- Akhter and Arsalan. Cases were registered against the fake practitioners.