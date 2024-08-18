Open Menu

3 Mega Road Projects Under Way In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2024 | 06:40 PM

3 mega road projects under way in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Executive Engineer (XEN) Highways Sargodha Division Farman Ali Makin said on Sunday three mega projects were currently in progress in the district.

Talking to APP here, he said construction and rehabilitation of the 20.60-kilometre bypass from Jhal Chakian to Faisalabad Road, at a cost of Rs 710 million, is underway.

He added that out of the estimated Rs 1.720 billion for construction of 47 underpasses and overhead bridges, Rs 649.7 million had already been released and work was progressing rapidly.

Similarly, under the Federal government’s Public Sector Development Program, an estimated Rs 7 billion were allocated for construction of a 47-kilometre road from Sargodha to Salim, out of which Rs 2.37 billion had already been spent, and work was progressing as per the scheduled plan.

Farman said there would be no compromise on the quality of material and that all projects would be completed within the stipulated time period by ensuring transparent utilisation of the released funds.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Road Sargodha Progress Sunday All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan to ..

First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight

2 minutes ago
 Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Ch ..

Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace

6 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

1 day ago
Punjab Police prioritizes business community's con ..

Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG

2 days ago
 CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

2 days ago
 IRSA releases 439,500 cusecs water

IRSA releases 439,500 cusecs water

2 days ago
 DPO Rahim Yar Khan holds open court

DPO Rahim Yar Khan holds open court

2 days ago
 AJK gears up for 5-Day polio eradication drive

AJK gears up for 5-Day polio eradication drive

2 days ago
 DC inaugurates two water supply projects in Arifwa ..

DC inaugurates two water supply projects in Arifwala

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan