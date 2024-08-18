3 mega road projects under way in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Executive Engineer (XEN) Highways Sargodha Division Farman Ali Makin said on Sunday three mega projects were currently in progress in the district.

Talking to APP here, he said construction and rehabilitation of the 20.60-kilometre bypass from Jhal Chakian to Faisalabad Road, at a cost of Rs 710 million, is underway.

He added that out of the estimated Rs 1.720 billion for construction of 47 underpasses and overhead bridges, Rs 649.7 million had already been released and work was progressing rapidly.

Similarly, under the Federal government’s Public Sector Development Program, an estimated Rs 7 billion were allocated for construction of a 47-kilometre road from Sargodha to Salim, out of which Rs 2.37 billion had already been spent, and work was progressing as per the scheduled plan.

Farman said there would be no compromise on the quality of material and that all projects would be completed within the stipulated time period by ensuring transparent utilisation of the released funds.